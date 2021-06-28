KiDi teases himself after losing out on VGMA 'Artiste of the Year' accolade

KiDi won four awards at the VGMAs

Lynx Entertainment artiste, KiDi has finally addressed his fans and followers as he promised on stage at the 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) event which took place between evening of June 26 till the wee hours of June 27.

The musician, who had high hopes of walking home with the Artiste Of The Year award failed to grab the coveted gong after popular gospel musician, Diana Hamilton, beat him to it.



Following his failure, a lot of the folks on social media have been trolling him, especially, after a video surfaced of him storming out of the venue shortly after after the ceremony.



In the wake of all the trolls, the super-talented musician has taken to his Instagram live to react and tell his fans that all is well with him.



In the video, he was heard playing Diana Hamilton‘s ‘Adom’ song in the background. He told his fans that he will be doing a little live concert to perform some of the songs on his recently released ‘Golden Boy’ album for them.

Funny enough, even though KiDi said that all was well with him, he disclosed that he has a personal score to settle with the new Deputy Minister of Creative Arts and Tourism, Mark Okraku Mantey over how he announced the winner of the Artiste of The Year award.



Watch the video below



