Kidi, Kuami Eugene, Gyakie, others to join Ghana's Independence Day celebrations in UK

Source: GNA

Top Ghanaian musical artistes including Kuami Eugene, Kidi, Gyakie, Darkovibes, Ayokor, Optional King, Kwabena Kwabena, among others will partake in a series of activities to mark Ghana's Independence Day celebrations in the United Kingdom (UK).

Akwaaba UK, a top-notch Ghanaian event management company based in London is set to organise some activities in the month of March 2022 geared towards celebrating Ghana's 65th Independence anniversary in the diaspora.



The celebrations kick start on Saturday, March 5, 2022, with a welcome party at the Revolution Bar in London where the Ghanaian community would converge to enjoy some amazing Ghanaian local dishes.



Lynx Entertainment in collaboration with Akwaaba UK would hold a musical concert at the famous 02 Arena in London where two of Ghana's finests artistes Kidi and Kuami Eugene are expected to thrill audiences with memorable musical performance.



The next show would be at the Oval Space London in Bethnal Green on March 11, 2022, where there would be exhibitions of Ghanaian culture with the aim of building strong acquaintances with people from other countries.





Gyakie, Darkovibes, Optional King, Ayokor and Kwabena Kwabena are also expected to thrill music lovers in series of musical concerts to be held at Luxurious Porchester Hall in Bayswater, West London on March 12 and at the Babylon Lounge in the heart of Birmingham on March 19, 2022.



The last show of the month would be held at the Regency Hall in East London on Saturday March 26, 2022.



All these concerts and exhibitions would be sponsored by World Remit, DMA Investments and Tropical Sun.