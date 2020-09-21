Kidi ‘sugars gal dem’, others at GMB 2020 finale

Reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Album of the Year winner, Kidi, dazzled on the Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) finale stage when he took his turn to perform Sunday night.

The “Sugar” album maker held the audience at TV3’s Studio B, including the judges, fans and supporters of the GMB contestants, spellbound for all the time he performed.



Back-to-back, he dropped songs the audience ‘snatched’ from him and sang till he dropped the next song.



Affectionately called the “gal dem sugar”, it was not surprising to hear the screams and cheers from the ladies as he was introduced.



With intermittent interactions with the crowd, asking who they think will win the GMB crown, Kidi maintained and accelerated the momentum in the studio while feeding audience with what they kept asking for more.

The climax was him ushering in the six finalists with the hit song “Say Cheese” and pose with them on stage for selfie which was taken by host Johnnie Hughes.



Watch the video below





