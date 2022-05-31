Kigali-based Ghanaian climbs the country’s showbiz ladder with his debut single

Black Messiah

Source: Solomon Mensah, Contributor

A Ghanaian international sports journalist, Edmund Okai Gyimah, popularly known in showbiz circles as the Black Messiah, is making waves in Rwanda after he released his debut single, dubbed “Ndagukunda,” about two weeks ago.

According to the musician, Ndagukunda produced by Kigali-based Winner Beats, means “I love you” and it is a cocktail of three languages: Asante Twi, Kinyarwanda (both local languages in Ghana and Rwanda, respectively), and English.



On how he is able to juggle journalism with music, Black Messiah said that with a strong desire developed for music, he almost does the two effortlessly.



“I started rapping right from primary school to junior high. At secondary school (Kumasi High School), I rapped at entertainment shows and at other events, going by the name Black Messiah,” Edmund said.



The Kigali based Ghanaian said: “Initially, I wanted to take rap music as a full-time professional career, but my dad, who worked at Ghana Commercial Bank [and probably wanted me to be in the corporate world], blatantly objected to my rap aspirations. I eventually quit rap after secondary school and subsequently enrolled in the Ghana Institute of Journalism.



“After many years, the passion for music kept possessing me the way the village chief priest is possessed by his deity. Then, once, one of my schoolmates saw a freestyle I did on my [WhatsApp] status, and he linked me up with a producer and sound engineer in Kigali. He was impressed with my flow, so he recorded and produced me.”

The song, which features Neema and Ray Traore – who also double as journalists – is said to be “doing massively well” in the East-Central African nation.



Black Messiah has had stints with some reputable media houses, including 90 Minutes, Graphic Sports, and Goal.com. Currently, he writes for Times Sports in Kigali as well as Sports World Ghana.



Listen to "Ndagukunda" via the link below:



