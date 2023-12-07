Kikibees CEO’s girlfriend marks sign of the cross, weeps profusely after bail was granted

The late Bennet Agyekum is the owner of the popular Kikibees and Noire lounge restaurant

Immediately after her bail was granted by the court, Mam Yandey Joof, girlfriend of the late Kikibees CEO, Bennet Agyekum, marked the sign of the cross on her forehead and chest.

According to reports, she quickly ran out and wept profusely outside the courtroom.



Angel FM court correspondent, Ama Brako Ampofo, said people gathered around consoled her while others wondered why she was putting up this act simply because of a granted bail.



“Mam Yandey Joof has been granted bail. Immediately after the judge made the pronouncement, she marked the sign of the cross and ran out of the courtroom in tears.



"She burst into tears when she got out of the courtroom and everyone was consoling her. Other people told her to take it easy because it was just a bail granted,” she established.



Autopsy results



The Kikibees CEO’s autopsy report, filed in court by the defendant’s lawyer, states that he died from excessive alcohol intoxication and a severe fall.

The autopsy document, according to an AngelFM report, was filed in a bid to substantiate the basis on which his client should be granted bail.



“Initially, the police stated in court that he was hallucinating. Now the autopsy is out and has been filed by the lawyer. It has given a hint about the findings in court. Documents from the autopsy prove that he had excessive alcohol and experienced a severe fall,” Angel FM’s Ama Brako said.



Background



The late 41-year-old businessman was alleged to have been murdered in the house of his lover, Joof.



She has since been in police custody and her subsequent pleas were rejected by the court.

Narrating the facts of the case to court earlier, the prosecution, Inspector Jameson Awumey said, the deceased and the suspect were in an amorous relationship for the past three years.



About three months ago, the deceased travelled abroad and returned to Ghana on the evening of October 7, 2023, and went to his residence at East Legon from the Airport around 6.00 pm.



He continued that the deceased took some rest and later in the night around 8.00 pm, left the house to the Kikibees Restaurant and Lounge at East Legon.



At about 12.30 am on October 8, 2023, the deceased left the Kikibees restaurant to visit the suspect in her apartment at Ogbojo.



Later in the night at about 1.30 am the deceased suddenly became hyper and started behaving strangely and throwing things in the room while shouting that some people were chasing him.



The other tenants in the house were awoken by the noise.

The suspect rang the close friend of the deceased and informed him to come to her apartment to assist her but the friend came and found the deceased lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen throwing his hands about.



Inspector Awumey said the tenants in the house assisted them and took him to DEL Hospital at East Legon but he was pronounced dead shortly upon arrival.



The death was reported to the police and the body was conveyed to the Police hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.



During an inspection at the scene, pieces of broken ceramic glass with blood stains were found in the apartment.



The body was inspected and a cut was found on the left thumb of the deceased. An investigation is ongoing.



But the lawyer for the suspect, Muniru Kassim told the court his client is innocent and at the right time they will prove to court and the general public that she did not commit murder.





