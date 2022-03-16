Kill people with your private life, leave them to assume things - Akosua Vee advices

Fashion blogger, Akosua Vee

Akosua Vee preaches 'private life'

Blogger explains why she doesn't post her private life on the internet



Akosua Vee breaks silence



Ghanaian stylist and lifestyle blogger, Akosua Vee, has disclosed the benefits of living a private life as a celebrity.



According to Akosua who is married to singer and politician, Kwame A Plus, she will continue to live a life away from the public eye, especially on social media.



She added that people with evil intentions cannot destroy something they have no information on.



"In this life, what people don't know, they can never ruin. Kill people with your private life and let them keep assuming till they can't anymore. This private life! I shld hv known earlier kwraaa," read a post on her Instagram story.

For years, a vibrant Akosua Vee has kept a low profile on the gram but continue to update her page with posts on fashion.



The mother of two on Wednesday, March 16, disclosed that the best approach to life is to give little or no information about one's life to internet gossip.



Akosua and A Plus tied the knot in 2017 and in December 2020, the couple welcomed their second child together.



See the post below:



