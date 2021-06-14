Killbeatz is the most vital person in my career – King Promise celebrates his manager

• King Promise says his Manager, Killbeatz is the best thing to ever happen in his career

• According to the singer, Killbeatz influence on his life skyrocketed his music career to greater heights



•King Promise says he doesn’t picture himself parting ways with his manager anytime soon



Gregory Bortey Newman, popularly known as King Promise, has touted his manager, Killbeatz as the most important person in his music career.



According to him, meeting the Legacy Life Entertainment CEO was a life-changing moment as he (King Promise) is one of the best singers in Ghana currently thanks to him.



“It’s clear to see. Killbeatz helped me shape my career. He changed my life! As it stands, he is the most vital person in my career. Ever since I met him, things moved from good to better. From grace to grace, levels to levels and that shows the kind of person he is. Not just as a producer, but as a boss. He is the captain of the ship,” he told GhanaWeb’s Elsie Lamar.

“The relationship between Killbeatz and myself will last a lifetime. It’s a forever thing. If at any point in the future, I retire from music and decide to venture into other businesses, we’ll still work together. We’ll still work together. It is even his wish for me to grow and be my own boss but as family grows, it’s a forever thing,” he added.



Music producer and sound engineer, Killbeatz who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Legacy Life Entertainment. He has worked with a lot of Ghanaian artistes and international artistes including Patoranking, Wizkid, Fuse ODG, Ed Sheeran, among others.



Watch the video below:



