Killer looks served by Bishop Ajagurajah

Founder of Universal Spiritual Outreach Society, Bishop Ajagurajah

• Bishop Ajagurajah described as a controversial preacher

• Asiamah switches to 'blocking mode' when criticised



• Here are some wild looks from the preacher



Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, has been described by many as a 'controversial' preacher.



Well known on social media platforms as the leader of the 'Block Nation', this preacher is quick to block or clap back at anyone who attempts to criticise him.



The leader of the Universal Spiritual Outreach Society has made it to the news headline for several reasons including serving food to his congregation as well as his 'ritual bath'.



Let's take you back to some of the wild looks served by the popular Bishop.

1 This photo captured the Bishop at his church premise preparing a local dish, banku. There have been several instances where the preacher has been seen either cooking or dishing out food to members of his church. "Sofo banku," he wrote.







2 "You for respect the old man. Ajagurajah is lord," the Bishop captioned an image that captured him seated majestically with a sword lying beside him.







3 Bishop Ajagurajah in this photo shared on Instagram posed beside a large cow with a caption that read: "I will either shock you or block you."





4 "Causing fear and panic. I hope I don’t get arrested for wearing this," he wrote. The Bishop in this photo gave his followers a fearful look when he took the form of a bear.







5 Bishop Ajagurajah, added a little bit of class to his outfit with peacock features attacked to his black hat. The image was captioned " Killer nkuto."



