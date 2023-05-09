Killing your partner due to anger from heartbreak isn’t an option – Ephraim

Popular Ghanaian sound engineer, Ephraim

Record producer and musician, Ephraim Beatz, has advised those in relationships not to resort to the killing of their partner in case there is a heartbreak.

The media space has been inundated with countless news of spousal or relationship murder in recent times and Ephraim has this piece of advice for the youth.



“Killing yourself or terminating someone’s life because of relationship issues is not an option and that one will not help you in any way,” he advised in an interview with Amansan Krakye.



Stressing further, the popular beatmaker said, “And so if you kill yourself how has it corrected that, and if you kill your partner too it doesn’t correct how you feel because as at that time you used anger in killing that person.

“After killing the person you claim you love how does it help but at the end of the day you move on to go and love another person or somebody else,” he said as MyNewsGh.com monitored.



He also established the importance of valuing human lives.



“But you’ve ended someone’s life so we should learn how to cherish life because life is something no amount of money can buy and nobody on this earth can make life,” he stressed.