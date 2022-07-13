KinG Prinz drops Afrobeat jam ‘oh ma gosh'

KinG Prinz

Ghanaian musician KinG Prinz has bounced back to the scene with a new Afrobeat jam set to shake the industry.

The song titled ‘OH MA GOSH’ sees KinG Prinz jump on an afrobeat vibe produced by DatbeatGod.



In a brief interview, KinG Prinz revealed that this new project comes after the successful release of his EP (SMARTBOI) last year 2021.



“To all my fans out there, my message to you is that the ‘Balling Crooner’ is here again with yet another treat and this happens to be my first official single for 2022, OH MA GOSH.

The song is out and I entreat everybody to go listen, put it on repeat in your playlist and give me all your support. Let’s push this Banger,” he said.



He also urged the fans to watch out for more from him this year.



KinG Prinz, is a multi-talented Ghanaian artiste, Singer, Songwriter, and Rapper.