0
Menu
Entertainment

KinG Prinz drops Afrobeat jam ‘oh ma gosh'

WhatsApp Image 2022 07 12 At 21 KinG Prinz

Wed, 13 Jul 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

Ghanaian musician KinG Prinz has bounced back to the scene with a new Afrobeat jam set to shake the industry.

The song titled ‘OH MA GOSH’ sees KinG Prinz jump on an afrobeat vibe produced by DatbeatGod.

In a brief interview, KinG Prinz revealed that this new project comes after the successful release of his EP (SMARTBOI) last year 2021.

“To all my fans out there, my message to you is that the ‘Balling Crooner’ is here again with yet another treat and this happens to be my first official single for 2022, OH MA GOSH.

The song is out and I entreat everybody to go listen, put it on repeat in your playlist and give me all your support. Let’s push this Banger,” he said.

He also urged the fans to watch out for more from him this year.

KinG Prinz, is a multi-talented Ghanaian artiste, Singer, Songwriter, and Rapper.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Court dismisses request to keep Sir John’s assets frozen
Meet the pastor who is Ghana’s most-viewed live streamer
Mahama ditched me after becoming Mills' running mate – Nunoo-Mensah
Ablakwa jabs EC
Another Rawlings will rise up and cause a big mess - Nunoo-Mensah
Franklin Cudjoe advises leaders over Sri Lanka events
The story of Dr. Kwabena Adjei
I felt disappointed when gov't opted for IMF route – Kweku Baako
Social media users call for Akufo-Addo's resignation as UK PM resigns
Ghana first: Alan Kyerematen ‘shelves’ 2024 flabgbearership bid