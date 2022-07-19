Kinaata, Camidoh, Efya others to perform at ‘NY Ball’ on September 3

The event is scheduled for September 3

Ghana music is still rising as this year sees many artistes grace stages in the country and beyond.

In September, the Ghanaian music scene will witness one of the biggest concerts with the Palladium Time Square in the United States set to be the host.



Organisers have put together a line-up of A-Listers to grace the coveted venue.



The artists billed to fly high the country’s flag include Kofi Kinaata, Camidoh, Prince Bright, Efya, Sista Afia, D-Black, Sefa, among others.



One of Ghana's fast-rising artistes, Melodyz is also scheduled to perform on the day.

The DJ on the turntables for the night will be DJ Akuah and the after-party will be held at Jay Z’s 40/40 nightclub.



The New York concert dubbed the 'NY Ball' is set for September 3, 2022 at the historic venue with a seating capacity of 21,000



Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com via https://tinyurl.com/2s3m3kk9