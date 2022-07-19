0
Menu
Entertainment

Kinaata, Camidoh, Efya others to perform at ‘NY Ball’ on September 3

Kinaata Us Concert.jpeg The event is scheduled for September 3

Tue, 19 Jul 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

Ghana music is still rising as this year sees many artistes grace stages in the country and beyond.

In September, the Ghanaian music scene will witness one of the biggest concerts with the Palladium Time Square in the United States set to be the host.

Organisers have put together a line-up of A-Listers to grace the coveted venue.

The artists billed to fly high the country’s flag include Kofi Kinaata, Camidoh, Prince Bright, Efya, Sista Afia, D-Black, Sefa, among others.

One of Ghana's fast-rising artistes, Melodyz is also scheduled to perform on the day.

The DJ on the turntables for the night will be DJ Akuah and the after-party will be held at Jay Z’s 40/40 nightclub.

The New York concert dubbed the 'NY Ball' is set for September 3, 2022 at the historic venue with a seating capacity of 21,000

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com via https://tinyurl.com/2s3m3kk9

Source: kasapafmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghanaian politicians save almost $3.4 billion in Swiss banks - Captain Smart
SC grants ‘commercial sex worker’ big win in breach of promise to marry case
Ex-MP slams15 regional chairs who declared support for John Boadu
Why John Boadu lost – Ken Agyapong explains
The only chairman who didn't join Wontumi's John Boadu 'endorsement'
Sam George 'mocks' Ephson's polls
Chairman Wontumi replies Ken Agyapong
Angry Suame artisans pelt Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu with sachet water
I won’t accept any offer from Nana B - Titus-Glover
Maurice Ampaw attacks Kennedy Agyapong