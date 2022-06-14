Kinaata congratulates Black Stars goalie, Nurudeen for sterling performance against Chile

Kofi Kinaata

Ghana participates in 4-nations tournament

Ghana beat Chile to place third, goalie excels



Kinaata excited about Manaf Nurudeen's performance



Highlife musician, Martin King Arthur popularly known as Kofi Kinaata has applauded the goalkeeper for the Ghana Black Stars, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, for his outstanding performance in Ghana’s match against Chile in the four-nations tournament.



Responding to a tweet from sports journalist, Saddick Adams, who suggested that any goalkeeper that saves a penalty for Ghana should be given an automatic spot in the team because it happens once in every forty years, Kofi Kinaata appeared amazed and praised the goalkeeper.



In the tweet, Kinaata wrote;

“40 years paa…He did well tho. Big ups goalkeeper, Manaf Nurudeen.”



Kofi Kinaata also noticed and touched on Nurudeen’s will to give off his best for the team as he jovially commented on the goalkeeper’s appearance in the game.



“Keeper wey dey wear helmet before the ball is played de3…u kno say he is ready to dive everywhere some! Abdul Manaf Nurudeen. You do all today,” Kinaata wrote in a Twitter post.



The highlife singer also mentioned that gradually, Ghanaians are beginning to have hope in the Black Stars.



Abdul Manaf Nurudeen on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, saved two penalties in Ghana’s win over Chile in the four-nations tournament also known as the Kirin Cup.

Ghana’s battle for third place in the competition saw no goal after 90 minutes and had to be decided on penalties which ended 3-1 in favour of Ghana.



The tournament had Chile, Ghana, Japan and Tunisia as participating teams.



