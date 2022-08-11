King Enam’s 'Africa in Me' gaining momentum on streaming platforms

King Enam

Source: GNA

Rising Ghanaian music sensation King Enam has been making waves across various digital streaming platforms with his newly released Extended Play (EP) ''Africa In Me''.

Signed by JM Recordz, an independent label based in Ghana, King Enam's EP has been streamed more than 5000 times across various platforms.



The EP, released a few days ago, has received massive public commendation considering how it has been well curated by the talented artiste who is being supported by GD Media Network.



According to the musician, he puts much into his craft and is working hard to reach the pinnacle of Ghanaian music.

''This number gives me hope and tells me that I am doing the right thing in my career, but I will keep pushing and fans should expect more good music,'' he said.



The top performing songs on the EP so far include track one – Party Cups, track two – Asem Beba, and last but not least, track six.



Listen up and let us know your favourite from the ''Africa In Me'' EP in the comments on the streaming platforms, including Spotify, iTunes, Audiomack, Boomplay, YouTube, Apple Music, among others.