King Paluta shakes rap fraternity with new song 'Allegation'

Paluta Allegation King Paluta

Sat, 20 Aug 2022 Source: Stash Grey

Ghanaian musician King Paluta has unleashed his much-anticipated song “Allegation”.

King Paluta reaffirms his presence and relevance in the music scene especially the rap fraternity with “Allegation” after a successful release of “On Board” and “Satan”.

The rap genius takes us back into the days of the 90s to drop a 90s hip-hop song in which he vehemently expresses his sentiments. He addresses personal and social issues in this particular song.

Winning the hearts of many, he decides to listen to their plea after they constantly requested him to drop a rap song via his social media platforms and he has decided to give them a creative and mind-blowing song which tends to cause a frenzy in Ghana music fraternity.

“Allegation” was produced by Joe Kole Beatz.

