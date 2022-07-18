King Promise drops tracklist for ‘5 Star’ Album

Ghanaian highlife and afrobeat singer, King Promise

Renowned Ghanaian highlife and afrobeat singer, King Promise, has finally dropped his highly anticipated second studio album dubbed “5 Star”.

5 Star album by King Promise has 15 solid tracks with features from international artistes, including Omah Lay & Patoranking, Chance The Rapper & Vic Mensa from the United States, Headie One & WSTRN from the United Kingdom, Frenna from the Netherlands, and Ghanaian highlife musician, Bisa Kdei.



Here is the Full Tracklist:



1. Iniesta



2. How Dare You



3. 10 Toes Ft Omah Lay

4. Ring My line Ft Headie One



5. Put You On



6. Asantewaa Ft Frenna



7. Slow Down



8. Ginger

9. Do Not Disturb



10. ChopLife Ft Patoranking



11. Bad N Rude Ft WSTRN



12. Overthink [DOWNLOAD]



13. Carry Me Go Ft Bisa Kdei

14. Maria



15. Run To You Ft Chance The Rapper & Vic Mensa



The multiple faceted-singer revealed the tracklist in a post via his verified Twitter page. “Big love & Respect to everyone who spent days & nights working on this with me. Blood, Sweat & Tears. This project here is my story. Nungua boy going global. Ghana to the world #5StarAlbum #5StarKingPromise,” he posted on Sunday, July 17. See post below.



‘5 Star’ album has been scheduled for release on Friday, July 22, 2022, on all music streaming platforms. The singer also has Dedicated hashtags for the Project on Twitter using #5StarKingPromise #5starProject #KingPromise5Star