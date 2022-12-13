King Promise earns new nickname ‘Nungua de Paul’

Ghanaian performer, King Promise

Ghanaian singer King Promise has been nicknamed ‘Nungua de Paul’.

It is not certain who was first to call the ‘10 Toes’ hitmaker by the name but what is clear is the name, which is reminiscent of Athletic Madrid star Rodrigo de Paul, is being used to describe his relationship with Nigerian superstar Wizkid.



Rodrigo de Paul’s bromance [brotherly romance] with Lionel Messi is well-documented. Their synergy proved one of the reasons for Argentina’s victory last year in Copa America.



Argentinian football fans have praised Rodrigo for coming to Messi’s defence on and off the pitch. Nicknamed ‘Messi’s Bodyguard’ he once famously declared: “I would go to war for Lionel Messi.”



On Saturday, December 10, 2022, Wizkid stood fans up for multiple hours at the Accra Sports Stadium.



LiveHub Entertainment, organisers for the event, accused the ‘Essence’ hitmaker of breaching a contract.

However, the artiste issued an apology on Twitter citing security and production challenges as the reasons for his absence.



“Ghana is a country I hold so dear to my heart, first and foremost I wanna apologise to all my fans! Y’all [you all] know I would never do anything, without serious reasoning behind it.



“My brand is something I don’t joke with! I sincerely apologise to everyone who made the effort to come out to me last night. I was charged up, and looking forward to doing this show.



“However, please understand that every decision I made co-sided with honouring my fans and would only make a drastic decision like this because it was the right to do and I had to,” he began before stating that his absence was due to security and technical production challenges.



“Unfortunately, up until the day of this show, there continued to be safety and production issues that prevented me from putting on a high-quality show that my fans deserve,” the Starboy boss revealed.

“My team and [I] are working on delivering a show to my amazing fans in Ghana. It will be just us, me and you. Date and details soon. Love you [blue heart emoji],” Wizkid assured.



King Promise, a friend and documented fan of Wizkid’s, also wrote on Twitter: “Performing for my fans is my topmost priority. I don’t take the love and support you show me for granted.



“What I will never do is compromise your safety no matter how much I’m paid for a show.



“It’s your unflinching support that makes me who I am.



“I profusely apologise for last night’s mishap.

“I promise to make it up to you really really soon.



“God bless and keep you safe.



“Love you [green heart and prayer hand emojis].”



Social media users have observed both artistes snubbed the Saturday night event. Also, King Promise’s statement came an hour after his friend and role model’s and bore a similar tone and wording: citing security challenges and promising a compensatory programme.



King Promise’s statement was taken as a move to defend Wizkid against the further public backlash.

The two no-shows reportedly jetted off to Nigeria.



Reminding people of Rodrigo de Paul defending Lionel Messi, and noting that King Promise’s community in Ghana is called Nungua, social media users have named him Nungua de Paul.