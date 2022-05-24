King Promise failed to show up for interviews - Vida Adutwumwaa

King Promise promises to put himself out there

Vida discloses she has been on shows King Promise was invited to but never showed up



King Promise earns five nominations at VGMA, goes home empty-handed



Award-winning entertainment pundit and Public Relations Officer for 3Music Awards, Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng, has expressed excitement over King Promise's decision to make himself visible to his fans.



Giving her opinion about a statement the ‘Chop Money' crooner made on Twitter about doing his best to be visible, Vida on Bloggers’ Forum on GhanaWeb TV, said it was a step in the right direction for King Promise.



“I am happy that King Promise has realised his mistakes that he is not visible and it's hard for him. Sometimes, when you nominate these artistes, they don't announce to their fans that ‘I have been nominated here so if you have got 10 pesewas, kindly vote for me to win.’



Vida also added that she has been on shows where King Promise was invited but never showed up and when his team was contacted, they kept dragging their feet.

“Now he has come to realise that he isn't winning awards and he has gotten serious to remain visible. I have gone for a couple of interviews where King Promise was invited and when you call his team, they will tell you they are on their way and before you realise, the studio time is up.



“He never comes, which is very bad. It's hard to show the world you are very good without the laurels to show the world the work you have done. It's very painful sometimes. They need to concentrate on that,” she added.



The 3Music PRO, furthermore, asserted that international investors look forward to supporting artistes who have strong support from home.



“Those outside who have been given that opportunity to be on these international stages sometimes when they google your name they look out for these awards to show your home base fans also support you. I'm glad he has taken note of that,” Vida said.



This follows an interview by King Promise where he disclosed that he was working with his team to put himself out there more than he has ever done in the entertainment industry.



The ‘Chop Life’ crooner mentioned that he has been told by people that aside from his music, he hasn't been felt enough in the music industry like some other artistes.

“I have heard a few times that I am not visible, so I am trying to be. I have always chosen to make my music do the talking, but I guess it also helps because it is entertainment and people want to see and feel you. So, I’m trying hard to make myself more visible,” he said.



Watch the latest episode of Bloggers’ Forum below.







