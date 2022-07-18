King Promise features Chance The Rapper, Omah Lay, Vic Mensah, Bisa Kdei others on ‘5 Star’ album

Ghanaian Musician, King Promise

Highlife and afrobeats artiste, King Promise has detailed his forthcoming full-length project “5 Star”.

The follow-up to 2020’s debut album “As Promised” will receive guest contributions from Omah Lay, Headie One, Frenna, Patoranking, WSTRN, Bisa Kdei, Chance The Rapper, and Vic Mensah and will be available from July 22 via 5K Records / Sony Music Entertainment.



After sharing the album’s cover photo on July 7, the singer also revealed a mini-documentary detailing the album’s creation process.



“5 Star” the album was announced back in 2021 when the singer released “Slow Down”, but was pushed back due to reasons beyond management’s control. The 15-track album will include previously released singles: “Ring My Line” (ft. Headie One), “Slow Down”, “Ginger”, “Chop Life” (ft. Patoranking), and 11 unpublished singles.



According to King Promise, the various people and cultures he has encountered recently influenced the creation of his new album. He went on to say that 5 Star, which represents a progression in both personality and sound from his previous album, was recorded all over the world, from his home in Accra to studios in London and the United States.



5 Star:

01 Iniesta



02 How Dare You



03 10 Toes



04 Ring My Line



05 Put You On

06 Yaa Asantewaa



07 Slow Down



08 Ginger



09 Do Not Disturb



10 Chop Life

11 Bad N Rude



12 Over Think



13 Carry Me Go



14 Maria



15 Run To You