King Promise leans into love on new slow jam ‘Ginger’

King Promise, Highlife and Afrobeats singer

Ghanaian Afrobeats and R&B singer, King Promise returns to share his latest solo offering 'Ginger'.

‘Ginger’ is a mellow slow jam blending elements of afrobeats with indie, this latest offering lends itself to Promise’s penchant for love and romance, his silky smooth vocals lulling the listener into a warm embrace.



King Promise described by the Complex UK as the honey-tongued ruler of Ghanaian R&B has also announced the release of his forthcoming 15-track project 5 Star out June 10 via 5K Records. Including recent singles “Bad ‘N’ Rude ft. WSTRN”, “Choplife ft. Patronaking”, “Ring My Line ft Headie One” and “Slow Down”.



The 5 Star project will also include singles with Wizkid, Omah Lay, Chance the Rapper, Vic Mensa, Frenna and Bisa Kdei. The first album since his 2019 LP As Promised (which saw him share tracks with Raye, and Wizkid and claim Ghana’s most-streamed album of all time), 5 Star is exactly that, pure excellence and the highest standard possible shaping up to be his best project yet.



A national treasure and a true connector throughout the diaspora, in making the album King Promise was influenced by the different people and cultures he was surrounded by its global energy speaking through the sound subconsciously.

Signifying growth from the last album in both personality and sound, 5 Star was recorded all over the world from his house in Accra to studios in London and across the states.



Speaking on the latest single “Ginger”, King Promise says: “I caught a vibe with JAE5 and we created this magic. Ginger is a feel-good song about feeling someone, loving someone & what it comes with! Enjoy this one.”



Since the release of “Slow Down” at the start of Summer 2021, over the last year, King Promise has been making moves picking up support from the likes of The Face, i-D, The Independent, Highsnobiety, Loud & Quiet, DJ Target – fast establishing himself as one of the most exciting African artists breaking out of the continent this year.



On Christmas Eve, his sold-out annual Promiseland Festival featuring performances from Africa and UK’s most exciting artists including Wizkid, Kwesi Arthur, Headie One, NSG and more was a huge success and a testament to his impact and pivotal role in Accra’s cultural scene. Coming up next, King Promise will embark on an 11-date EU Tour including dates in Birmingham, Manchester and London.