King Promise nominated for MOBO Awards 2021

Ghanaian Singer, King Promise

Ghanaian musician King Promise has been nominated in the Best African Music Act category at the 2021 MOBO awards.

King Promise would go up against Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Ckay, Davido, NSG, Rema, Tems, Tiwa Savage and Wizkid for the award ceremony that takes place on Sunday 5 December.



Other nominees



UK-based rapper Dave leads the nominations with five nods; album, song and video of the year, plus best male act and best hip-hop act.



2021 Mobo nominations in full;



Best male act



AJ Tracey



Central Cee



Dave



Ghetts



Headie One



Potter Payper



Best female act



Arlo Parks



Bree Runway



Cleo Sol



Little Simz



Shaybo



Tiana Major



Album of the year



Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams



Celeste – Not Your Muse



Cleo Sol – Mother



Dave – We’re All Alone in This Together



Ghetts – Conflict of Interest



Headie One – Edna



Song of the year



A1 x J1 – Latest Trends



Central Cee – Commitment Issues



Dave – Clash (feat Stormzy)



Enny – Peng Black Girls (feat Amia Brave)

Pa Salieu – My Family (feat BackRoad Gee)



Tion Wayne & Russ Millions – Body (remix feat ArrDee, Bugzy Malone, Buni, Darkoo, E1, ZT & Fivio Foreign)



Best newcomer



Arlo Parks



ArrDee



BackRoad Gee



Berwyn



Central Cee



Enny



Joy Crookes



Midas the Jagaban



PinkPantheress



Wes Nelson



Video of the year



Bree Runway – Hot Hot



Fredo – Money Talks (feat Dave)



Little Simz – Woman (feat Cleo Sol)



M1llionz – Lagga



Pa Salieu – My Family (feat BackRoad Gee)



Slowthai – Mazza (feat A$AP Rocky)



Best R&B/soul act



Bellah



Cleo Sol



Jorja Smith



Sault



Tiana Major9



Wstrn



Best grime act



Bugzy Malone



Chip

D Double E



Frisco



Ghetts



Skepta



Best hip-hop act



Dave



D-Block Europe



Fredo



Little Simz



Potter Payper



Slowthai



Best drill act



Central Cee



Digga D



Headie One



K Trap



Loski



M1llionz



Russ Millions



SR



Tion Wayne



Unknown T



Best international act



Doja Cat



Drake



Kanye West



Lil Nas X



Megan Thee Stallion



Polo G



Rema

Skillibeng



Wizkid



Young Stoner Life (Young Thug & Gunna)



Best performance in a TV show/film



Ashley Thomas – Them



Damson Idris – Snowfall



Daniel Kaluuya – Judas & the Black Messiah



Letitia Wright – Small Axe



Micheal Ward – Small Axe



Best media personality



Charlene White



Chunkz & Yung Filly



Harry Pinero



Henrie Kwushue



Julie Adenuga



Maya Jama



Mo Gilligan



Munya Chawawa



Nella Rose



Zeze Millz



Best gospel act



CalledOut Music



Cece Winans



Guvna B



Kirk Franklin



Maverick City Music



SO



Best African music act



Ayra Starr



Burna Boy

Ckay



Davido



King Promise



NSG



Rema



Tems



Tiwa Savage



Wizkid



Best reggae act



Lila Ike



Popcaan



Sean Paul



Shenseea



Skillibeng



Spice



Best jazz act



Alfa Mist



Blue Lab Beats



Emma-Jean Thackray



Jacob Collier



Nubiyan Twist



Sons of Kemet



Best producer



Gotcha



Jae5



Juls



M1OnTheBeat



P2J



TSB