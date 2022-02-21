King Promise not banned by 3 Music Awards – PRO

King Promise, Highlife and Afrobeat singer

Public Relations Officer of 3 Music Awards, Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng, has allayed fears of fans of King Promise, stressing that the fortunes of the Ghanaian music star will not be affected by his personal vendetta with CEO Sadiq Abdulai Abu.

In January 2022, CEO of 3 Music Networks Sadiq Abdulai Abu via a Facebook post announced that he had put measures in place to ensure that his media outlet – 3Music TV does not air King Promise’s music videos, for reasons still unknown.



Speaking to Takoradi-based Connect FM, the PRO of the awards scheme told host Ato Kwamina Otoo D’Gem that CEO Sadiq is not on the board of 3 Music Awards and that his personal issues with the artiste are inconsequential to its decisions.

“Sadiq on his own is not the board of 3 Music. As far as I know, he is an individual who had his issues with King Promise. As I speak to you, the two individuals and their camps are resolving their matter. As a board, we have not banned King Promise. In fact, those discussions did not come up at the board meetings, the reason why King Promise was nominated was that nominations are based on merit and not on any personal vendetta,” Vida said.



The ‘Slow Down’ hitmaker has bagged two nominations – Afropop/Afrobeats Song of the Year and Video of the Year with the jam which was released in May 2021 at the 3 Music Awards, slated for Saturday, March 26.