King Promise reschedules ‘5 Star Europe Tour’

King Promise?resize=1000%2C600&ssl=1 Award-winning Ghanaian artiste, King Promise

Tue, 26 Apr 2022 Source: yfmghana.com

Award-winning Ghanaian lyricist, King Promise has disclosed changes for the dates of his ‘5 Star Europe Tour’.

King Promise was supposed to kick off his European tour on Saturday, April 30 to Paris, France, but on Sunday, April 24, the singer announced that he would have to postpone the trek, citing the delayed release date of his upcoming project.

“Due to the release date of my project being pushed back, we have taken the decision to also move the tour dates. This has been a difficult decision to make but I want you to be able to enjoy my new music with me in person. The new dates will be announced soon, and all tickets will remain valid. In the meantime, thank you for being patient with me and I can’t wait to see you soon,” King Promise wrote in a statement posted on his social media accounts.

The 4-week tour was slated to hit some major cities in Europe including Paris, Cologne, Berlin, Amsterdam, London, Oslo, Stockholm, Hamburg, Birmingham, and Manchester.



Source: yfmghana.com
