King Promise sends strong warning to ladies crushing on him

King Promise

Sensational Ghanaian singer and songwriter, King Promise born Gregory Bortey Newman has asked ladies chasing him to put a stop to it because he is busily occupied in a beautiful love web.

The singer made this known during an interview on TV3 Wednesday on the show Newday monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



King Promise made the revelation when asked “If a girl wants to get you, finds you attractive and all of that how does she get into your arms? He sharply responded, “I have a girlfriend”.



He also indicated that, it is possible he could change his mind on his relationship with his girlfriend depending on the circumstances that may occur in the future.

“Maybe you may ask me tomorrow and I will say I don’t have a girlfriend”, he noted adding that “I can change it tomorrow depending on how I feel”.



King Promise is set to host his debut Xmas jam dubbed “Promise Land – (Home Coming Edition) event” at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on the 24th of December.