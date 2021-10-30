King Promise shoots down rumours of dating Akufo-Addo’s daughter

Source: SammyKay Media, Contributor

Ghanaian musician, King Promise has debunked rumours that he once dated one of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s daughters.

Speaking in an interview with Abeiku Santana and O.B Amposah at the 'Ecobank Fridays Goodness reloaded', King Promise stated that he has never had an affair with any of the president's daughters.



"I have never dated any of the president's daughters. I have never had anything to do with any of them. I woke up one day to the news that the president's daughter flew me to London. I know one of the president's daughters but we've had a good cordial relationship. She is even now married and I know her husband," he stated.



When asked whether he is currently in a relationship, King Promise said;

"I am in a relationship. I have been dating for about a year now."



Watch the video below:



