King Promise ‘steals’ show at Wizkid’s O2 Arena concert

Ghanaian Artiste, King Promise

King Promise put up a surprise performance at the O2 Arena

Wizkid invites King Promise on stage



King Promise shares his appreciation towards Wizkid



Ghanaian singer, King Promise put up a show-stopping performance when was introduced to perform at Wizkid London’s O2 Arena on Sunday, November 28, 2021.



The concert which was attended by thousands of music lovers forms part of the Nigerian singer's 'Lagos to the World' tour.



Wizkid introduced King Promise with accolades saying “When we say Ghana to the fullest, I need the lights on for this young man right here, the king of all promises, my bro King Promise”.

The ‘Slow Down’ singer after the ‘sweet’ introduction stormed the stage amidst cheers from a teaming crowd.



King Promise didn’t disappoint as he put up a spectacular show.



His ‘most talked about’ performance has earned him accolades from Ghanaians and scores of celebrities on microblogging site, Twitter.



However, in an appreciation post to Wizkid on Twitter, King Promise thanked him for a life-changing opportunity.



“Unforgettable moments last night. Grateful for the Love forever bro Wizkidayo. Thank you, London! Just a boy from Nungua crazy enough to dream big, rocking the O2” he tweeted.

The concert attended by thousands of music lovers was labelled a historic show when Wizkid sold-out the 02 Arena in under 12 minutes.



The artiste first performance on ticket sales placed him over the charts, alongside top artistes such as the Spice Girls and the Rolling Stones who have sold-out the venue in under 13 minutes.



