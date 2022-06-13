0
Kingsley Nana Oduro Asabre releases 'I’m on Fire'

Kingsley Nana Oduro Asabre The song is meant to aid believers in prayer

Gospel musician Kingsley Nana Oduro Asabre popularly known as Thunder Gospelz comes through a new single dubbed “I’m On Fire”.

I’m On Fire is a prayer song that will aid believers during their moments of prayer and also give assurance that we have God capable of listening to our pleas and requests.

The gospel sensation delivered some incredible vocals on this new soul-lifting and fascinating single.

This song is dedicated to all Christians and non-believers of the Word of God. Kindly Stream and add to your playlist for a life-changing testimony.

