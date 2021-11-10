Kingzkid bags ‘Pacesetter of the Decade’ award

Urban gospel artiste Kingzkid

• Kingzkid wins 4th award since 2013

• The urban gospel artiste currently has four awards to his credit



• He has shown his appreciation on social media



Urban gospel artiste Kingzkid has won the ‘Pacesetter of the Decade’ award in the just ended Western Gospel Awards 2021.



The gospel artiste who has since 2013 till present been relevant in the urban gospel scene with his viral song ‘I got my Jesus on’ has released two albums to his credit.



He was the first African gospel artiste to win the Gospel Academy Best International Act 2019.

Kingzkid has grabbed four awards since he started his urban gospel journey.



He won ‘Best gospel video of the Year’, 2015 at the 2015 4syte TV Music Awards, ‘Hip-hop song of the year’ by Africa Gospel Awards, ‘Best International Act’ at the Gospel Academy Awards and the recent award for abused by the ‘Western Gospel Awards 2021’.



He shared his recent award on his social media to appreciate God and thank everyone who made it possible because they supported his ministry from the beginning.



“Family, we won the “Pacesetter of the Decade Award” last night at the maiden edition of the “Western Gospel Awards 2021. Grateful to God and to everyone who has ever listened, shared and supported my ministry and music since the beginning. I love you all. And thank you to the organizers of the Western Gospel Awards for this great honour” he shared on Instagram.



