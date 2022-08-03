23
Kisa Gbekle captured almost naked in a see-through net dress

Kisa Gbekle.png Kisa Gbekle in an obscene dress

Wed, 3 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress cum socialite, Kisa Gbekle, has given social media users something to talk about after going quiet for a while.

The mother of one, 30, was captured in a video walking from one end to the other, showing her obscene dress that revealed her body.

Kisa’s walk was accompanied by subtle dance moves of her raising her legs and shaking her waist for the camera.

One could easily see the buttocks of the actress in the dress she wore that accompanied a bob hair extension with square heels to match.

Although the socialite had fun in her video, some social media users thought she did all that to get attention.

