Kisa Gbekle displays heavy backside after $60K surgery in Turkey

Kisa Gbekle gives a 360 turn to reveal new body

Kisa Gbekle flaunts her behind

Kisa Gbekle gives a 360 turn to display new body



Kisa Gbekle claims she spent GH¢60,000 to enhance her body



Ghanaian actress Kisa Gbekle has shared a new video of her getting her enhanced buttocks massaged with oil on social media.



Kisa Gbekle shared a video wearing a pink bodysuit as a lady helped her oil her buttocks. This comes barely six weeks after she enhanced her behind outside Ghana.

The actress in a previous interview disclosed that she had spent over GH¢60,000 for her body enhancement procedure in Turkey and added that the said amount included her business flight, accommodation, feeding, and among others.



According to Kisa, she underwent the surgery because she developed a very big tummy during the lockdown in 2020 and had in the past advocated vehemently against body enhancement procedures.



Recalling the fact that the actress strongly advocated against body enhancement surgeries in the past, she told Zionfelix in an interview that, “I know, I know you are going to bash me because I spoke against that several times on your show.”



