Kisa Gbekle puts her buttocks on display

Ghanaian actress, Kisa Gbekle

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Kisa Gbekle has finally shown off the results of her Turkish doctor’s work after visiting the European country to improve her curves and buttocks.

The stunning actress has shared a new video showing her new raw buttocks to her fans and followers on IG.



In this video that drove massive traffic to her social media pages, Kisa is captured wearing pink swimwear in her house.



A woman can be seen in the video applying oil on her buttocks as she was preparing to take some photographs for the gram.



The surgery worked perfectly well for Kisa, as one can tell that Kisa’s buttocks now look big compared to her old looks.

She captioned the fast trending video as;



“Big siss got this oil rubbing. 6 weeks post-op. Still not healed yet but.”



Check out the video below:



