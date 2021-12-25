Kiss your partner exactly how you lick your lips when dry – Nkomode Hemaa

People are advised to treat their partners with care

Sex coach and entrepreneur, Nkomode Hemaa, has educated people on how to kiss their partners and how they should look at sex to make sure they do it right.

“Kiss your partner just like you lick your lips when they’re dry. You won’t lick your lips in a way that will hurt you. You won’t bite your lips or bite your tongue so when you’re kissing your partner, do it exactly like you would do to yourself when licking your dry lips”, she said on eTV Ghana’s In Bed with Adwen.



When you go to the market to buy rice, why don’t you just pour the raw rice into a plate when you get home and eat it? You can’t do that because it has to go through a process. You have to cook the rice before you serve and eat it. That is exactly how sex is”, she said while talking to the host, Adwen the Love Doctor on the show.

The sex coach continued that, “You have to start from one point to another so just like you can’t eat raw rice, you can’t just go straight into sexual intercourse without foreplay just because you have an erection and you need to cum”.



She advised that people need to be mindful of how their partners could feel with whatever they do to them. “Your partner is human just like you so if you think what you’re doing to your partner like sleeping on his chest, would hurt when you’re in one position for a long time, then do what’s right”, Nkomode Hemaa further concluded.