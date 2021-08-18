Kissing Priest needs deliverance – Prophet Kumchacha

Prophet Kumchacha, founder of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries

Nicholas Osei, the founder of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries, has described the Anglican priest, Reverend Father Balthazar Obeng Larbi, who was videoed kissing three students of the St Monica’s College of Education during Sunday mass in Asante Mampong, as a wizard and immature.

According to him, the priest is part of the problems Christianity faces in the country.



The man of God affectionately called Prophet Kumchacha speaking to Doctar Cann on Aryekoo After Drive on Happy FM said ‘I have seen the video circulating and the said priest needs deliverance, he is a wizard and immature priest. He is part of the reason why most Ghanaians talk negatively about pastors and Christianity. People like that are one of the reasons Christianity is facing challenges in Ghana now.”



Reverend Father Balthazar Obeng Larbi has been relieved of his duties as chaplain for the school.



“The church has directed that he should be relieved of all his clerical and pastoral services to the school while the investigation is ongoing,” the acting Principal of St Monica’s College of Education, Dr. Okyere Korankye, told journalists in the Ashanti Region.

This follows calls by education think tank Africa Education Watch for Father Larbi to be sanctioned in a petition to the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC).



We’re investigating – Anglican Church



Meanwhile, the Anglican Church, Ghana says it has started an investigation into the taped conduct of its priest and promises to mete out appropriate sanctions in accordance with the norms and values of the Anglican Church.