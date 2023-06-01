3
Kizz Daniel allegedly calls off engagement with fiancé, announces arrival of new son

Kizz Daniel Instagram.png Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel

Thu, 1 Jun 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian singer Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe who is better known as Kizz Daniel has declared that he will not be walking down the aisle with his unidentified fiancée.

The famous singer revealed this in a recent interview with media personality Angela Yee.

Recall that Kizz Daniel welcomed a set of triplets, Jamal, Jalil, and Jelani, with his mysterious girlfriend in 2021, and later lost Jamal barely four days after their birth.

In what seems like a surprise, the singer revealed he now has three sons stating the arrival of his third son has been a secret.

He said, “I have three [sons] now [laughs].”

When asked about his engagement, he said, “What? Jesus is Lord and God will always remain on the throne”

When questioned further, he said, “Nothing happened. Life happens…O yes, my kids are happy. My kids are good and healthy.”

