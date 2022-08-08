Kizz Daniel arrested in Tanzania, squeezed into pickup truck

Kizz Daneils arrested by Tanzanian police

Buga hitmaker, Kizz Daniels has allegedly been arrested in Tanzania.

According to several reports, the Afrobeat star was arrested for not showing up at a concert he has been paid for.



A video that has surfaced online shows the singer being escorted by the police into a vehicle.



Kizz Daniels team is yet to release an official statement in response to the allegations.

Check out the video below courtesy of @Postsubman.



