1
Menu
Entertainment

Kizz Daniel arrested in Tanzania, squeezed into pickup truck

Kiss Daniel Arrest Kizz Daneils arrested by Tanzanian police

Mon, 8 Aug 2022 Source: www.mynigeria.com

Buga hitmaker, Kizz Daniels has allegedly been arrested in Tanzania.

According to several reports, the Afrobeat star was arrested for not showing up at a concert he has been paid for.

A video that has surfaced online shows the singer being escorted by the police into a vehicle.

Kizz Daniels team is yet to release an official statement in response to the allegations.

Check out the video below courtesy of @Postsubman.

Source: www.mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I'm shocked at what Kufuor said about me despite my criticisms - Kwesi Pratt Jnr
JB Danquah died under Nkrumah’s PDA - Sekou Nkrumah
Council of State member fished out by OSP for corruption
Politically-incorrect photo at govt event shows Nkrumah cropped out of Big Six
Atta Mills' illness started after 2004 elections - Brother reveals
List of properties Antwi ne Antwi lost to strange sickness
GAA apologies to 4×100 men’s relay team after disqualification
GAA apologies to 4×100 men’s relay team after disqualification
‘My tummy was sagging so I did liposuction’ – Nana Ama McBrown opens up
‘My tummy was sagging so I did liposuction’ – Nana Ama McBrown opens up