Kizz Daniel arrested in Tanzania, squeezed into pickup truck

Mon, 8 Aug 2022 Source: www.mynigeria.com
Buga hitmaker, Kizz Daniels has allegedly been arrested in Tanzania.
According to several reports, the Afrobeat star was arrested for not showing up at a concert he has been paid for.
A video that has surfaced online shows the singer being escorted by the police into a vehicle.
Kizz Daniels team is yet to release an official statement in response to the allegations.
Check out the video below courtesy of @Postsubman.
- Just In : Singer - Kizz Daniel arrested in Tanzania for not performing at his concert.— Postsubman (@Postsubman) August 8, 2022
pic.twitter.com/BTyaafVq2R
Source: www.mynigeria.com
WATCH TWI NEWS