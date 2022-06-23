0
Menu
Entertainment

Kizz Daniel dreams of performing 'Buga' at Qatar 2022 World Cup

Kizz Daniel Naija Nigerian musician, Kizz Daniel

Thu, 23 Jun 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian music sensational, Kizz Daniel has said he wants to perform his hit track, 'Buga' at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Afrobeat star revealed this in a tweet via his official Twitter handle @KizzDaniel on Wednesday, June 22.

Kizz Daniel's masterpiece with Alhaji Tekno is already the third most-streamed song in 2022 according to data compiled by TurnTable Chart.

The hit track became the most shazamed song in May.

Many celebrities and well-known public figures have joined in the trending 'Buga' challenge on social media with Liberia's president, George Oppong Weah being the latest.

In a tweet, The Headies winner revealed that he wants to perform 'Buga' alongside a mass choir at the global showpiece in November this year.

He wrote: "God I want to perform BUGA for World Cup with a mass choir help me say amen #qatar2022worldcup"

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ken Agyapong can beat Alan to second place - Ben Ephson
Did Akufo-Addo charter private jet for trips to Belgium and Rwanda?
Bawumia cannot come to power – Nyaho-Tamakloe
Henry Quartey leads soldiers to pull down all private properties on CSIR land
GES hits back after Teacher Kwadwo’s 'exposé'
GES hits back after Teacher Kwadwo’s 'exposé'
Launch of GhanaWeb Excellence Awards
Aggrey Memorial: Headmistress confirms rape of student by security man
Adom-Otchere replies Prof Adei
Manasseh replies McDan