Kizz Daniel dreams of performing 'Buga' at Qatar 2022 World Cup

Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel

Nigerian music sensation, Kizz Daniel has stated his intentions to perform his hit track, 'Buga' at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Afrobeat star revealed this in a tweet via his official Twitter handle @KizzDaniel on Wednesday, June 22.



Kizz Daniel's new masterpiece is already the third most-streamed song in 2022 according to data compiled by TurnTable Chart.



The hit track became the most shazamed song in May 2022.



Many celebrities and well-known public figures have joined in the trending 'Buga' challenge on social media with Liberia's president, George Oppong Weah being the latest.

In a tweet, The Headies winner revealed that he wants to perform 'Buga' alongside a mass choir at the global showpiece in November this year.



He wrote: "God I want to perform BUGA for World Cup with a mass choir help me say amen #qatar2022worldcup"



Check out his tweet below:



