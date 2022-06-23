0
Kizz Daniel dreams of performing 'Buga' at Qatar 2022 World Cup

Kizz Daniel Green 7.png Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel

Thu, 23 Jun 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian music sensation, Kizz Daniel has stated his intentions to perform his hit track, 'Buga' at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Afrobeat star revealed this in a tweet via his official Twitter handle @KizzDaniel on Wednesday, June 22.

Kizz Daniel's new masterpiece is already the third most-streamed song in 2022 according to data compiled by TurnTable Chart.

The hit track became the most shazamed song in May 2022.

Many celebrities and well-known public figures have joined in the trending 'Buga' challenge on social media with Liberia's president, George Oppong Weah being the latest.

In a tweet, The Headies winner revealed that he wants to perform 'Buga' alongside a mass choir at the global showpiece in November this year.

He wrote: "God I want to perform BUGA for World Cup with a mass choir help me say amen #qatar2022worldcup"

Check out his tweet below:

