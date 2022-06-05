0
Kizz Daniel opens up about his struggles since he quit smoking

Kizz Daniel Naija Kizz Daniel is a Nigerian artiste

Sun, 5 Jun 2022 Source: mynigera.com

Nigerian Singer, Kizz Daniel recently quit smoking for good and he has opened up that it wasn’t an easy decision.

He, however, said he still finds a way to inhale it when he’s around his friends.

The 'Buga' hitmaker made this disclosure during a Q&A session he had with fans on Twitter.

The fan asked him;

"How do you feel since you’ve stopped smoking? Was it a hard decision to make?"

He replied;

"Honestly, I still stay around my guys that smoke just to inhale but I’m getting there. E no easy, it takes time I guess."

Kizz Daniel last month declared his decision to quit the addiction because of his newborn kids, Jelani and Jalil.

Taking to his Instagram feed, on May 1, he emptied a pack of cigarettes and solemnly said, “To celebrate my birthday and for the sake of my kids, I quit smoking. Most of you that are still struggling with this addiction… it is not cool and it is not good. Trust me, it is not. May God save us all.”

Source: mynigera.com
