Kizz Daniel refused to perform because the airline did not bring his gold chain - Show promoter

Kizz Daniel

Following the arrest of Kizz Daniel in Tanzania for failing to perform at an event, the show promoter has spoken up.

Kizz Daniel was arrested by the Tanzanian police on Monday, August 8 after he failed to perform on the said day despite being paid.



According to the show promoter identified as Stephen Uwa in an interview with Daddy Freeze, Kizz Daniel refused to perform because the airline failed to bring his bag containing his gold chains and insisted he will not perform without wearing all his gold chains.



"He said the airline didn't bring his bag that is why he cannot perform because his gold chain is not there and he had a gold chain on his neck. He wanted everything."



Narrating what transpired, Uwa noted he spent nothing less than $300,000 on the show including $60,000 to Kizz Daniel as performance fee. However, the singer flopped everything. He said he was on his knees weeping and begging Kizz Daniel to perform but he refused.

"My company is new here. PaulO is the one I booked Kizz from. PaulO cried all night trying to beg this guy 'Please go to this show', he called in from America!



"I paid this guy $60, 000 to perform on this show . I went down on my knees. I was like 'Bro, you are damaging me. I am trying to build my company here. You are going to damage me'. I begged this guy 'Save my career, save me''. I was on the table with Kizz Daniel for like five hours begging him, kneeling for him''



As a result of Kizz Daniel's failure to perform, angry fans stormed the show and destroyed some items.