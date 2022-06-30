0
Kizz Daniel’s ‘Buga’ garners 10 million YouTube views

Thu, 30 Jun 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Kizz Daniel's 'Buga' music video has hit 10 million views on YouTube.

"Buga", which continues to top music charts, became a viral sensation with its signature dance on social media, including Tik Tok.

On June 29, 2022, the music video for 'Buga', a song recorded by Nigerian artist Kizz Daniel, featuring Tekno, hit 10 million views on YouTube.

Kizz Daniel first released 'Buga'on the evening of June 22, 2022, meaning that it took the music video only six days to reach the milestone.

Excited by the new milestone in his blooming career, Kizz Daniel made a post about it on his verified Instagram handle, thanking the world for streaming the song.

In the post, he wrote in part, "10 million views in just 6 days. Thank you world"!

"Buga" video, directed by TG Omori and shot on locations in Lagos and Abuja has a carnival-like setting with colorful costumes, and aesthetics to entice viewers with comic acts such as Sabinus thrilling fans with funny displays.

