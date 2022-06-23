Kkeda announces new music after shows in London, ‘Blue Jeans’ breaks 100K mark on Spotify

Kkeda is an R&B singer

The R&B singer’s next untitled single is well on the way and with lots of good hype from the star in the weeks gone, her new announcement couldn’t have come at a better time.

It has been an intense ride aboard the Kkeda Express, right from ‘Temper’ (2021) to ‘Hopeless Place’ (2021) and more recently ‘Blue Jeans’ (2022). And the fans want more. They especially can’t seem to get enough of Kkeda’s previous release ‘Blue Jeans’, which according to a recent TikTok post from the singer has pulled in well over 100K streams on her Spotify alone.



But that’s just the tip of the iceberg because while ‘Blue Jeans’ was pulling in big numbers, Kkeda had two busy nights in London. She went on to perform at Jamaican-British singer, Amaria BB’s "Color Factory" concert as well as open up fellow country star, Amaarae’s recent sold-out concert at KOKO, London. Kkeda’s blissful journey to superstar status also saw her land some media tours in Africa’s biggest music market, Nigeria.



The icing on the cake though was Kkeda teasing new music on her Instagram - a move that prompted lots of excitement from fans of the ‘Blue Jeans’ star and keeping them on edge in the weeks ahead.

But the fans still can keep on streaming Kkeda’s previous songs and get the numbers up!



