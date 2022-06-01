Knii Lante bags two nominations at Ghana-Nigeria Music Awards

Knii Lante

Source: Fredrick Kofi Dro, Contributor

Ghanaian Reggae singer, Knii Lante has bagged two nominations at the upcoming Ghana-Nigeria Music Awards.

In a very colorful event held in Accra on Thursday, May 26, the ‘Baby Take Good Care’ hitmaker earned nominations in the Reggae Song of the Year with ‘Boots Off’ and Reggae Artiste of the Year for his overall performance under the year of review.



‘Boots Off’ is a Reggae song produced in Jamaica by Josi BigFinga Coppola and released in August 2021. According to Knii Lante, ‘Boots Off’ is a song he intentionally released on the birthday of Haile Selassie, the last Emperor of Ethiopia.



‘Boots Off’ is a feel-good reggae song with a clear message of unity, peace and love.

Real name, Nii Lante Okunka Blankson, the highly-rated singer is also a man of many talents. His fans refer to him as the Singa-Doc and this is due to his other profession as a medical doctor. Knii Lante is also a gifted songwriter and a capable music producer.



Knii Lante had quite an eventful 2021 having performed on big stages, and releasing banging songs with quality videos alongside. He earned a nomination at this year’s 3Music Awards in the Reggae Artiste of the Year category.



Knii was recently in the news for speaking up against stereotypes of reggae musicians and people with dreadlocks. According to him, society and most especially, the police on multiple occasions stereotype him for wearing locks - a situation he seems never to understand.