Knii Lante presents ‘Bestie’, a music video shot with an iPhone

Knii Lante

Source: Fredrick Kofi Dro

Award-winning Ghanaian musician, Knii Lante is out with the official music video of his wavy reggae song, ‘Bestie.’

The music video is shot with an iPhone 13. According to Knii Lante, this is his first and believes it is one of a kind in the music industry too.



In this music video shot in Accra, Knii Lante is seen in a character of a lover reminiscing the good times he had with his supposed bestie. Things suddenly went south and the lovers ended up in a divorce court.



'Bestie' is filled with a lot of emotions, suspense and comedy. 'Bestie' is directed by Deluge Entertainment’s Akwasi Blacq.

Knii Lante over the years has cemented his spot as one of the great Ghanaian musicians who put out creative music videos. He won the Best Music Video at the 2014 Ghana Music Awards.



