0
Menu
Entertainment

Knii Lante presents ‘Bestie’, a music video shot with an iPhone

Knii Lante Bestie.jpeg Knii Lante [R]

Wed, 10 Aug 2022 Source: Fredrick Kofi Dro

Award-winning Ghanaian musician, Knii Lante is out with the official music video of his wavy reggae song, ‘Bestie.’

The music video is shot with an iPhone 13. According to Knii Lante, this is his first and believes it is one of a kind in the music industry too.

In this music video shot in Accra, Knii Lante is seen in a character of a lover reminiscing the good times he had with his supposed bestie. Things suddenly went south and the lovers ended up in a divorce court.

'Bestie' is filled with a lot of emotions, suspense and comedy. 'Bestie' is directed by Deluge Entertainment’s Akwasi Blacq.

Knii Lante over the years has cemented his spot as one of the great Ghanaian musicians who put out creative music videos. He won the Best Music Video at the 2014 Ghana Music Awards.

Watch video below.

Source: Fredrick Kofi Dro
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo responds to critics of his government
Profile of implicated Council of State member Eunice Jacqueline Buah
Akufo-Addo must ‘push’ Council of State member to resign – Vitus Azeem
Juju, other items retrieved from Nigerian brothels at Asankragwa
Leading member of PPP joins NDC
The 'jobless' people who have called on Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his ministers
Akufo-Addo is third highest-paid president in West Africa – Report
Photos of Abedi Pele and his wife, Maha as they celebrate 35th anniversary
Dr. Amoako Baah talks reshuffle under Akufo-Addo
I'm shocked at what Kufuor said about me despite my criticisms - Kwesi Pratt Jnr