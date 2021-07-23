Knii Lante releases two singles to commemorate Haile Selassie

Ghanaian musician, Knii Lante

Source: Fredrick Kofi Dro, Contributor

Multiple award-winning musician, Nii Lante Blankson, known in the showbiz industry as Knii Lante has released two singles.

23rd July is a very remarkable day across the globe as it marks the birthday of Haile Selassie, the former emperor of Ethiopia, and Knii Lante observes it with one powerful reggae song and another afrobeat song.



The reggae song, titled 'Boots Off' has a clear message of unity. On the song produced by Josi Bigfinga Coppola, the 'Baby Take Good Care' hitmaker called on all to forget the tension and stress they may be encountering and make merry.



This is Knii Lante’s first reggae in two years after he released a full reggae album titled 'True Feelings'.

'This Thing' is an afrobeat song produced by Dat Beat God. On this afrobeat jam, Knii Lante sang about an unexplainable feeling of love served him by his loved one. As his trademark, the love story continues in Knii Lante’s book of Love.







