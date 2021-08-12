Knii Lante replies Socrates Sarfo with 'Boots Off' song

Ghanaian Musician, Knii Lante

Source: Fredrick Kofi Dro, Contributor

Multiple award-winning musician, Nii Lante Okunka Blankson popular known as Knii Lante has replied to a shot thrown at him by movie producer Socrates Sarfo.

About 2 months ago, movie producer Socrates Sarfo accused Knii Lante of ditching his first love, reggae, and following the afrobeat wave. Socrates made this allegation on the Best Entertainment show on Okay FM. According to Socrates, many reggae musicians had confidence in the genre because of the works of Knii Lante.



He believed Knii Lante was the face of the genre and his betrayal led to the sinking of reggae musicians in Ghana.



However, in response, the doctor who doubles as a musician, Knii Lante has released Boots Off. Boots Off is a reggae song that calls on all from all walks of life to come together in unity and party all the stress away. The song, produced in Germany by Big Finger Copolo was released on July 23rd to observe the birth of Haile Selassie, the last emperor of Ethiopia.

According to the ‘Baby Take Good Care’ hitmaker, among all the pressure from his fans to release a reggae song, the accusations from Socrates also pushed him to release Boots Off.



“ The way Socrates murder me the last time. He says I no dey play reggae and I made him a promise I was going to drop a reggae track. So this is it. Boot Off “ Knii Lante said on the Best Entertainment Show with Halifax Ansah-Addo.



However, Socrates sent a message into the show to congratulate Knii Lante on his release. The message reads, “ Welcome home where your strength is. 1 love. Don’t follow the wind again.”