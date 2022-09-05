Know the difference between having sex and making love - Woman urges

Ghanaian Fashion Designer, Amma Serwaa

Ghanaian Fashion Designer, Amma Serwaa, has explained the variance between having sex and lovemaking.

According to her, some people confuse both to be the same whereas they are not.



In an exclusive interview with Adwen the Love Doctor on e.tvGhana’s In Bed with Adwen show, she said, “Lovemaking should feel different from having sex because it involves passion. People just have sex for pleasure but lovemaking is for people who adore each other.”



The actress went on to say people mostly have sex with people they have no emotions for but, people who make love are those who have deep emotions for each other.

She also noted that having sex has no emotions attached, but when making love, couples get to express themselves.



“Someone can be having sex with you and not watch you because it’s just sex. Lovemaking can’t be the same because both of you communicate during the process,” she emphasized.



Amma Serwaa advised ladies especially to be careful of men who just have sex with them, but do not make love to them because they might end up not taking them seriously.