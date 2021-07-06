Kobbs The Art releases new video to pay last respect to Kaaka

Source: Emmanuel Oscar Ugoh, Contributor

It’s safe to say that on the 29th of June 2021, #SnakesandLadders was the only trend in Ghana’s Twitter top 5 that didn’t evoke a tragedy.

While trends like, 'Ejura', #WeAreAllKaaka and #FixTheCountry bore the annoyance of the public at tragic events in the country, some Twitter users had just discovered Kobbs The Art’s freestyle rap video, from four days earlier.



The freestyle dropped on the 25th and immediately began to gather reviews from pockets of Twitter users.



However, four days later many more users had taken Twitter to praise Kobbs The Art for his delivery and his resolve to make the freestyle video, on his way back from the studio.



Kobbs The Art was touched by all the attention and decided to team up with Prince Dovlo for an official video to the viral Snakes & Ladders.

He however held back the video, in memory of Kaaka, the casualties in Ejura, and all victims of violence.



Here’s the creative effort by Prince Dovlo and Kobbs The Art:



