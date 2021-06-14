Kobby Ashong makes shortlist for Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana

Kobby Ashong, CEO, Asta Print Hub

Source: GNA

Kobby Ashong, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asta Print Hub has made the shortlist for the 2021 Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana.

Collated by Avance Media, the annual publication of top 50 thriving men and women entrepreneurs represents individuals who are making significant strides in their respective business endeavours thus contributing to the economic growth of the country.



Mr. Ashong who has made remarkable advances in the printing business is the new entry on the Top 50 which also features showbiz personalities including Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Jay Foley, D-Black, Joe Mettle and Bright Yaw Hodzor (Celebrity Painter).

Notable female entrepreneurs who made the list include Diana Owusu-Kyereko (Jumia CEO), Jessica Poku (Uber Ghana CEO), Mary Spio (Ceek VR CEO), actress Naa Ashorkor Mensah Doku, Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay), among others.



In an announcement video about the list, Mr. Prince Akpah, Managing Director of Avance Media noted that: “creating this ranking has been a fulfilling venture because we’ve not just announced a list but we are able to inspire other young entrepreneurs with the stories of their peers, young people, with a lot of resilience creating businesses and making sure they survive no matter the challenges”.