Kobby Supastar bemoans lack of support for career

Source: Daryl Tetteh

Fast-rising Afrobeats singer Kobby Supastar has bemoaned the lack of support from friends and relations for his career.

The budding artiste has released another track tilted 'Fire Them' that talks about unfair treatment that he is going through in his environs



In his recent interview, he said that his friends don’t appreciate and support him rather they discourage him with ill words.



“Where I come from, they only offer bad energy, they don’t support and if you are trying to make a name for yourself they will do something that will hurt you”he said.

“Recently, a friend of mine told me that he will never stream my music, instead he will stream Kuami Eugene's songs. It hurts me so now I'm not waiting for their support before shaping my talent. I will never give up because of them. One thing is that, the more they envy me the more am shining” he added



The talented Afro beat star disclosed this in an interview with MultiCDB



