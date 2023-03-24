Kobi Rana attacks Victoria Lebene

Kobi Rana strikes again

Ghanaian actor and filmmaker, Kobi Rana, has responded to a recent post by Victoria Lebene, in which she warned an unnamed person to beware of the wrath of God if they keep destroying her reputation.

Rana took to his Instagram page to fire back at Lebene, accusing her of hypocrisy and playing the victim.



He wrote, "You have been spreading hate for me for over 15 years. I speak up only once and now you play the victim for public sympathy?"



"The celebrities and their families you have been destroying on the internet over the years, you didn't know the wrath of God? You destroy stars for likes and comments. For clout,” he stated in his post.



He also took issue with Lebene's accusation that he was a clout chaser, insisting that she was the one using his name to put food on her table.



Rana ended his post by suggesting that Lebene should pray for her husband instead of engaging in public drama.



"I don't chase clout. I am the clout. That is why you use my name to put food on your table. Prayer warrior, the only war here is with your stup!d husband. Pray for him,” he added.

On March 17, 2023, actress and socialite Victoria Lebene sent a strong message to someone she refused to disclose, warning the individual against spreading false information about her.



In her statement, which she shared on Instagram, Lebene made it clear that while everyone is entitled to their own opinion, spreading lies about her would not be tolerated.



“Don’t spew lies about a powerful warrior; everyone is entitled to their rage, anger, or opinion, but if you utter what isn’t the truth about me, you will face a powerful wrath! Mark my words!” she shared on March 20, 2023.



Before Lebene made that statement, Ghanaian filmmaker and actor Kobi Rana made headlines for descending on popular Ghanaian blogger, Eugene Nkansah, popularly known as Nkonkonsa, the husband of Victoria.



In a post on his Instagram, Kobi Rana expressed his displeasure with the blogger for allegedly posting negative content about him just to get likes and comments.



Kobi Rana stated that he had no problem with bloggers not supporting or posting his work. He had been able to rule the movie industry in Ghana without their support.

The filmmaker also went further to warn Eugene Nkansah that if he dared to post about him again, he would give him enough reason to go for him to get a DNA test on his children.





ADA/BB