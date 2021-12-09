Kobina Ansah's emergency wedding is Saturday, December 18th

The drama shows what some single women go through just to walk down the aisle

Source: Scribe News

After canceling the highly anticipated stage play twice due to COVID-19, Scribe Productions is back with 'Emergency Wedding' for the third time.

Tagged “Man has his timelines but God has the clock”, the pre-Christmas event is set to teach its audience a lot about life’s principle of seasons and times.



Emergency Wedding is a riveting social drama that throws light on the length some young women go just to be walked down the aisle. Written and directed by Kobina Ansah, some other important themes the drama hinges on include the stress single and childless women go through daily especially in the hands of other women.

The playwright and The Mirror columnist is well known for the witty touch he gives to sensitive societal issues. Like his previous plays, Emergency Wedding hands some exposure to the deadline our society gives to marriages and childbirth, forcing many people to take decisions against their will.



The venue for the show is National Theater on Saturday, 18th December 2021. The time is 3 pm and 7 pm. The audience who can’t be physically present can still have the pleasure of enjoying Emergency Wedding. The event will be live-streamed via www.scribeproductions.com